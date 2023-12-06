type here...
Entertainment"I'm challenging Shatta Wale to a boxing match" - Kwadwo Sheldon
Entertainment

“I’m challenging Shatta Wale to a boxing match” – Kwadwo Sheldon

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Popular Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon has thrown a challenge to controversial reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale.

The two have been on each other’s neck which was reignited these past few days with both throwing shots at each other.

According to Kwadwo Sheldon, he has no intention to drag issues with Shatta Wale except that both agree to solve their differences in a boxing ring.

Sheldon is requesting the presence of Shatta Wale at the Bukom Boxing Arena so they can face each other in a boxing fight, he also suggested any income made from the bout would be donated to the orphanage.

