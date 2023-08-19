type here...
“I’m cheating on my soon to be husband with his brother because he’s good in bed” – Confuse lady confesses

By Osei Emmanuel
Will wonders ever end on the social media streets? This anonymous post sighted on Facebook has already gone viral and we’re here to elaborate it.

According to the post from a soon to be wife, she’s in a dilemma to choose between her soon to be husband or her soon to be brother in-law.

She stated in the post her affair with her boyfriend’s brother started from just a kiss but has gone to be more than that. She added that, her soon to be brother in-law is also set to marry soon but he love him and want him for herself

She’s confused on if both family will accept her plea and demands.

Check the full post below

