‘I’m coming back to Ghana’ – Meek Mill declares second coming to the jubilee house

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
President Nana-Addo-Dankwa-and-Meek-Mill
Nana-Addo-Dankwa-and-Meek-Mill
Multiple award winning American rapper, Meek Mill has announced that he will return to Ghana for the second time after his infamous visit last year.

The rapper held a question-and-answer session on the X platform formerly known as Twitter using the hashtag #askmeek to engage with his fans around the world.

Several Ghanaians trailed the session to asked Meek Mill when he would be coming back into the country and whether he would be coming for Detty December.

In response, the Expensive Pain crooner tweeted that he would be returning for the second time. He wrote: “I’m coming back to Ghana too #askmeek.”

