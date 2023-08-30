“I’m disappointed in Rev. Obofuor for attending Ridgecondo’s All Black Party” – Rashad

Popular blogger and YouTuber, Emmanuel Rashad has express his displeasure in the actions of popular Kumasi based man of God, Rev. Obofour for attending the recently held all black party at Ridgecondo in Kumasi.

Rashad expressed these feeling on his recent episode on Rash Hour when discussions on the trending party came up. According to him, the man of God must set some limitations on himself and his surroundings.

Recall GhPage.com reporting a story on a video sighted on social media that has Rev. Obofuor spraying money on budding Kumasi based rapper, YPee at the black party.

The party had in attendance top media personalities, politicians, influencers and escort girls.

According to Rashad, the Co founder of GhPage, the word of God speaks against such acts. “The Bible even speaks against the holy dwelling among sinners”, he added.

Watch the video below