- Advertisement -

Strongman has revealed that he’s more focused on putting up properties and giving his family a better life than award schemes in Ghana.

The rapper made this remark while responding to a troll who teased him for failing to win yet another award at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The former SarkCess music signee was nominated alongside Medikal, Amerado, Lyrical Joe and TeePhlow in the Best Rap Performance category which was clinged by rapper Amerado.

This compelled a social media user to put out a tweet, saying: “The way things are going unless Otumfuor creates an award for Strongman before man will win something in his career. Buokrom Meek Mill has been doing music since 2013 and doesn’t even have coffee cup. Music isn’t about “me rap” and “me punch” only”.

To Strongman, awards do not move him and his focus had always been to do better for himself and his family.

In response, he said, “Bro I have won a lot in my career ok. Man is building a mansion and an apartment at the same time so if you want to tease me with awards I will just be laughing too. After 2yrs wen u come Ksi u can come stay here for a yr menua. Wanim s3 at3ky3”.