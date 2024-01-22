type here...
I'm gradually adjusting to my celebrity status - Chef Faila reveals
Entertainment

I’m gradually adjusting to my celebrity status – Chef Faila reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian executive chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak has said she is gradually adjusting to her new celebrity status after her cookathon attempt.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Friday (19 January), Faila urged the media to project positive news about Ghana, and said that nothing can intimidate her into abandoning what she wants to achieve.

I will tell you that experience is everything. I have never lived that life before, and I need to adjust. I am just ordinary like anyone else, so if I make a mistake, I am not expecting someone to vilify me for it,” she said.

Faila said, “Should I have pretended to jump like I was already a celebrity to have known certain things? No, I have to adjust to that lifestyle, and it takes a gradual process.

On Wednesday 10 January Faila officially ended her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking session by an individual, in a culinary feat that has captured the attention of the nation.

