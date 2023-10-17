type here...
Entertainment

“I’m human and I’m not perfect”; Shatta Wale apologize as he marks his birthday

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in the Showbiz space as Shatta Wale has shown remorse to his unscrupulous actions on the internet these past weeks.

In a post sighted on his Facebook page, the reggae dancehall crooner made a seemingly apologetic post citing the fact that he’s human and as such isn’t perfect.

“I have been thru the worst things but I trod on because of my belief in the most high God and that spirit has made me realize the most precious gift we have in this world ..” he added.

Fans think Shatta Wale is using his birthday as an opportunity to right all wrongs done to other industry folks going forward. He’s also set to release his most anticipated ‘Incoming’ record which features Tekno Miles from Nigeria off his ‘Konekt’ album.

Check out the full post below

