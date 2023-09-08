“I’m in office to end poor leadership in Nigeria” – Akuffo Addo’s friend, Bola Tinibu tells Nigerians

- Advertisement -

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria has said he vied for the office of president to end bad leadership in the country.

Tinubu made this bold statement in India at the G-20 Summit during an interaction with Nigerians in India on Thursday evening, September 7.

“We are here to present a new future to you. A future of a country that is so rich, endowed, and highly populated. Very dynamic, unique in its culture, tradition, and ethnicity. That is what will make our prosperity possible, if only we can make use of our diversity for prosperity.

We are not poor in knowledge. We are not poor in human resources. We are only poor in management and leadership, and that is why I ran for president, to help all of us mould the soul of our country in the right direction,”a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted him as saying

Reflecting on the trajectory of his life which prepared him for leadership, the Tinibu noted at the meeting that was attended by several Nigerian students studying in India that with dedication, honesty, determination and a change of mindset, they can reach for the top in their respective careers.

“Good education brought me here and I am happy to stand before you here as the President of Nigeria. I started small. I was a security guard. I was a tutor in school. I was a brilliant student. I joined Deloitte and was trained by one of the biggest accounting firms in the world, because of my education.

When I joined them, I asked them, do you have branches in Nigeria and they said, ‘we have a lot of clients that will take you, if you want to go home.’ That’s how I got to Exxon Mobil and was a very successful accountant, auditor-general, and treasurer, until I joined politics with a can-do attitude.

You can also do it; do not be despondent in any way. Nigeria is ready to accommodate all. It does not matter which part of Nigeria you are from.”the President said