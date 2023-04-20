- Advertisement -

Award-winning Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has revealed that she’s off the singles market as she has tied the knot to her lover.

The GhOne TV Presenter made this revelation when a secret admirer sought to ask for her hand in marriage and requested her bride price.

In a Snapchat post she made, Serwaa was responding to a man who hit her DM to ask her “Serwaa, how much is the bride price again?”.

The obsessed however got a disappointing response from Serwaa who replied: “I’m married though.”

It’s not the first time Serwaa has mentioned having someone special in her life which makes wonder about her true marital status.

You may recall that some months ago, Serwaa Amihere opened up about how she navigates her way through the negativity of social media.

While addressing the trolls and cyberbullying during an interview, she mentioned that she finds solace in three people.

“It’s not just one person, it’s two or three people. It’s my sister, my partner, and sometimes Nana Aba. She likes to rubbish some of these things but my partner will constantly be like just leave these people.”

Serwaa’s constant mention of her “partner” compelled the hosts to ask if she was talking about her boyfriend to which she answered yes.