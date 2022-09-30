- Advertisement -

Joyce Dzidzor is seeking to part ways with her supposed husband Kwadwo Fordjour, aka Dr UN, a little over a week after their wedding.

The former HIV/AIDS says she feels depressed and wants to call it quits.

In a new video uploaded to her Facebook account, Joyce said spending a week with Dr UN in her house has been like hell for her.

Amidst apologies from Dr UN, Joyce asked her husband to pack out of her apartment in Germany as she seeks to end their marriage abruptly.

Earlier today, Joyce put out a post suggesting her marriage is troubled.

Joyce noted that she is saddened by the fact that her marriage to Dr UN is a forever and ever affair because she would have liked to be contractual.



