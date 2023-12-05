“I’m not a backup artiste”; Wiyalaa blast event organizers for putting her image last on poster

- Advertisement -

Popular Alternative music crooner, Wiyalaa has thrown her piece of mind to an event organizer and her reasons will baffle you.

According to the ‘rock my body’ hit maker, she doesn’t seem to understand why the images of Samini, Kuame Eugene and Fancy Gadam will be placed ahead of hers.

She stated that, she’s not a backup artist to any of the acts billed for the show and if changes is not made to the effect, she will boycott the program.

“Honestly I AM NOT happy with this poster circulating on social media . Place my image in the right position OR I AM OUT!

I AM NOT A BACK UP ARTIST

Royal Cosy Hills Safari Resort”, Wiyalaa shared on her official Facebook page.

This has caused a division on social media as a fraction claims she’s overreacting whiles the other fraction claims she’s fighting for women equality and empowerment.

Check out the post below