I’m not afraid, chickens – Fearless Shatta Wale gives it wotowoto to IGP Dampare in a new diss song

After dissing Fadda Dickson and Despite Media in “Fadda Violate”, Shatta Wale has launched another verbal attack on IGP Dampare.

The versatile artist has called out IGP Dampare for his supposed hypocrisy in a new song titled “I AM NOT GOING TO JAIL THIS YEAR”.

In the new song, Shatta Wale addressed how the IGP has turned a blind eye to all the attacks from other people on him.

But will quickly react and initiate his arrest when he gives them a dose of their bitter drug.

Shatta-Wale

According to Shatta Wale, he was kept behind bars for calling out Bishop Stephen Akwasi, the Prophet who prophesied that he would be shot on October 18 2021.

Pained Shatta Wale also expressed his disappointment in the Ghana Police Service for not arresting any of his attackers.

Infuriated Shatta Wale also asked the IGP why he hasn’t arrested Sally Mann test despite threatening to beat him on live radio.

As threatened by the SM boss, he would be retaliating to Sally Mann’s attack if the IGP fails to call her to order.

As emphasised by Shatta Wale, he’s not afraid of the IGP and he won’t be going to jail this year.

Listen to a part of the trending diss song below…