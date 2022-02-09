type here...
GhPageNewsI’m not aware I’ve been sacked – Ghana Airports Company MD
News

I’m not aware I’ve been sacked – Ghana Airports Company MD

By Kweku Derrick
Akufo-Addo and Yaw Kwakwa
- Advertisement -

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa says the termination of his appointment, as reported by the media, has yet to be communicated to him officially.

Mr. Kwakwa, who was on a tour with the Transport Committee of Parliament at the McDan terminal when the news came in, told the media he has not received any formal notice indicating the termination of his appointment.

He was taken by surprise after he was contacted for comments about a letter signed by the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah announcing his sacking.

“I have no idea [about] what you are talking about. My appointment has not been terminated,” he said. “If that is the case, I will cross the bridge when I get there.”

The Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in a letter to the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, said:

“His Excellency the President, per letter No. 0P S127/22/104, dated 31st January 2022, has directed the appointment of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport’s Company Limited be terminated”.

“In this regard, kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the directive. I count on your cooperation,” it added.

It is unclear what led to the termination of Mr. Kwakwa’s appointment, however, it has been linked to the dispute between the GACL and McDan aviation.

His dismissal comes after GACL ordered McDan aviation to indefinitely suspend the use of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Terminal 1 for private jet services.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 9, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.9mph
    47 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News