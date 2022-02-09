- Advertisement -

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa says the termination of his appointment, as reported by the media, has yet to be communicated to him officially.

Mr. Kwakwa, who was on a tour with the Transport Committee of Parliament at the McDan terminal when the news came in, told the media he has not received any formal notice indicating the termination of his appointment.

He was taken by surprise after he was contacted for comments about a letter signed by the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah announcing his sacking.

“I have no idea [about] what you are talking about. My appointment has not been terminated,” he said. “If that is the case, I will cross the bridge when I get there.”

The Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in a letter to the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, said:

“His Excellency the President, per letter No. 0P S127/22/104, dated 31st January 2022, has directed the appointment of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport’s Company Limited be terminated”.

“In this regard, kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the directive. I count on your cooperation,” it added.

It is unclear what led to the termination of Mr. Kwakwa’s appointment, however, it has been linked to the dispute between the GACL and McDan aviation.

His dismissal comes after GACL ordered McDan aviation to indefinitely suspend the use of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Terminal 1 for private jet services.