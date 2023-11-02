type here...
I’m not doing relationships again – Deborah Vanessa declares

By Qwame Benedict
The thing called relationship has cleared from the eyes of entertainer Deborah Vanessa as she has declared that she is done with it.

The well-known Ghanaian-Romanian musician Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, better known by her stage name Sister Deborah or Sister Derby, has disclosed that she is taking a sabbatical from dating after experiencing several breakups.

The entertainer explained that she didn’t want to go into another relationship: with all the heartbreaks she had encountered in her life, she didn’t want to be with any other man.

During an interview, she disclosed that she is always the one who suffers the most in all the relationships because she is vulnerable and the men she has all dated used to their advantage.

She added that even when it comes to friendships, she gives her all but at the end of the day, there is nothing she gets in return.

“Whenever I am in a relationship, I go all out for the person. I always put the people I love ahead of my needs. When I am in a relationship, I invest all my energy and resources which ends up draining me and slowing me down.

I get turned off when I realize the affection is only one-sided,” she said.

Medikal and Deborah Vanessa, also known as Sister Derby, were a well-known couple in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Their relationship was highly publicized in the media.

The couple had been in a relationship for a few years but eventually went their separate ways. Their breakup became a subject of public discussion, and it was covered extensively in the Ghanaian media.

