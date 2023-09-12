“I’m not going to step down for Bawumia, he’ll get his showdown” – Kennedy Agyapong fires – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Outgoing Member of Parliament for the good people of Assin Central and aspiring Presidential Candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has reaffirmed his stand on taking the presidential race to the very end.

Speaking to a section of his delegates, the outspoken politician and business made it clear to his delegates and supporters at a private meeting that he’s “not going to step down for anybody”.

According to him, this race is going to go to the very end and may the best man win.

He sighted incidents that happened at the recently held super delegate conference that caused an outrage when some of his polling agents were chased out of the premises.

Kennedy Agyapong called for unity as the party goes for it Presidential and Parliamentary primaries come November 2023.

https://fb.watch/m-SJxIk5lZ/?mibextid=K8Wfd2