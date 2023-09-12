type here...
Subscribe
GhPagePolitics"I'm not going to step down for Bawumia, he'll get his showdown"...
Politics

“I’m not going to step down for Bawumia, he’ll get his showdown” – Kennedy Agyapong fires – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Nana-Addo-Kennedy-Agyapong-Bawumia
Nana-Addo-Kennedy-Agyapong-Bawumia
- Advertisement -

Outgoing Member of Parliament for the good people of Assin Central and aspiring Presidential Candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has reaffirmed his stand on taking the presidential race to the very end.

Speaking to a section of his delegates, the outspoken politician and business made it clear to his delegates and supporters at a private meeting that he’s “not going to step down for anybody”.

According to him, this race is going to go to the very end and may the best man win.

He sighted incidents that happened at the recently held super delegate conference that caused an outrage when some of his polling agents were chased out of the premises.

Kennedy Agyapong called for unity as the party goes for it Presidential and Parliamentary primaries come November 2023.

Popular now
Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/m-SJxIk5lZ/?mibextid=K8Wfd2

TODAY

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.6mph
100 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways