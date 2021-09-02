- Advertisement -

Renowned broadcaster Captain Smart has revealed his wife has told him frankly that she is not ready to be a widow following his constant rant about Ghana.

Captain Smart has always been expressing his concern about the current status of the country and how things might get worse if proper solutions are not put in place.

He claims he is having a psychological fight about the status of Ghana since he can’t sleep at night.

The Onua FM host has revealed to the Ghanaian people that he now spends his nights overthinking the country.

His wife, on the other hand, is crying about how he always thinks about his country when he is fretting about the state of the country.

Captain Smart claims that his wife previously told him that Ghana would kill him and that she isn’t ready to be a widow.

He claimed he awoke one morning to see his wife crying, thinking something had happened to her, only to have her tell him, “Ghana will kill you, I’m not ready to become a widow.”

His wife claims she overheard him frequently uttering the word “Ghana” in his sleep.