I’m not selfish, my husband must marry 4 wives – Nigerian lady tells suitors (Video)

Many a time women do not support polygamy but a new video of a middle age lady throwing her weight behind polygamy has stirred reactions on social media.

In the video making rounds online and shared on Ghpage TV, the lady identified as Tinuke Vibes on Instagram said that her husband cannot marry her alone.

Sending message to her future husband, the lady asserts that if her man cannot marry four wives she can never marry him.

Backing up her point, the lady said her husband can’t be for only her because the population of ladies is way more than men in society.

She concluded that ladies should follow her path and also marry a man who is rich and capable.

Watch the video below