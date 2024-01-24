type here...
Entertainment

“I’m not someone you can bully – Chef Faila scolds social media critics

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Beautiful photos of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak and her soldier husband supporting her cook-a-thon warms hearts
Failatu Abdul Razak, a recognized Ghanaian executive chef have made known certain observations she’s made since her cookathon attempt sneaked her into celebrity status in the country.

Faila has received multiple criticisms for certain utterances she made during her media tour but has also used the same medium to beg critics to bear with her because she is yet to know how the celebrity lifestyle is and adjust to it.

I will tell you that experience is everything. I have never lived that life before, and I need to adjust. I am just ordinary like anyone else, so if I make a mistake, I am not expecting someone to vilify me for it,” she said on Asaase Radio.

She also used the opportunity to send a cautious message to social media bullies who mask themselves as critics to be very weary of her has she will not condone such acts.

Unfortunately, we have a certain category of people, the moment you are in the limelight, they come out with all forms of negativity and vilify you and forget all the good things you have done. But unfortunately I am not someone you can bully,” she said.

