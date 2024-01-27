“I’m not surprised”; Abedi Pele speaks on criticisms his sons, Dede and Jordan Ayew receives from Ghanaians – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

The Black Stars of Ghana shamefully crashed out of the group stages of the ongoing AFCON for the second time in a row after failing to beat Mozambique in their final group game.

And since then, many Ghanaian supporters have come at the Ayew brothers criticising their performance which has led to the dismissal of the coach, Chris Hughton.

According to Ghanaian football Abedi Pele who had to go pick up his sons at the airport as they arrived from Côte d’Ivoire stated that his tenure as an active Black Stars player was no different.

“They’ve never left me alone when I was playing. I have nothing wrong with it.” the legend talked about the harsh criticisms towards his sons in a video shared on Ghpage TV.

In the interview, he explained that his sons were talented and capable of playing for the team, hence the constant criticisms from supporters of the Black Stars.

Check out the video below