“I’m not surprised that Funny Face is broke” – Pascaline Edwards reacts to Funny Face’s financial struggle (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Pascaline Edwards has reacted to the financial struggles of comic actor, Funny Face after an outburst on social media days ago.

The legendary actress made these revelations when she and her team went to promote their latest movie title “Evor” at Pulse Ghana.

According to Pascaline, she is not surprised with the current predicament of the multiple award winning comic actor as she believes he’s been to heaven and back.

She added that Funny Face at this moment is trying to pick up the pieces of his life and as such is normal for him to be in such a situation as everyone else is also battling one or two things.

The actress used the opportunity to also send a message to media houses and blogs who seems to write and report on stories that are no where near the truth of the matter on the ground.

Watch the video below

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02UQQmVuMAzEQA2eLoiJqXTAvzt36yGQ2WBcfDf4WRRE9U84rWWgD6aLPDT6wrNck2l&id=100064858623741