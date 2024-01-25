type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I'm not surprised that Funny Face is broke" - Pascaline Edwards reacts...
Entertainment

“I’m not surprised that Funny Face is broke” – Pascaline Edwards reacts to Funny Face’s financial struggle (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Pascaline Edwards has reacted to the financial struggles of comic actor, Funny Face after an outburst on social media days ago.

The legendary actress made these revelations when she and her team went to promote their latest movie title “Evor” at Pulse Ghana.

According to Pascaline, she is not surprised with the current predicament of the multiple award winning comic actor as she believes he’s been to heaven and back.

She added that Funny Face at this moment is trying to pick up the pieces of his life and as such is normal for him to be in such a situation as everyone else is also battling one or two things.

The actress used the opportunity to also send a message to media houses and blogs who seems to write and report on stories that are no where near the truth of the matter on the ground.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Watch the video below

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02UQQmVuMAzEQA2eLoiJqXTAvzt36yGQ2WBcfDf4WRRE9U84rWWgD6aLPDT6wrNck2l&id=100064858623741

TODAY

Thursday, January 25, 2024
Accra
clear sky
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
57 %
2.6mph
3 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more