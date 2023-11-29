“I’m not the one who sponsored our wedding” – Agradaa speaks as Ghanaians troll her (Video)

- Advertisement -

Following Nana Agradaa’s unanticipated wedding to Angel Asiamah, a set of Ghanaians stormed the internet to mock and troll the controversial spiritualist for marrying a ‘broke man’.

As alleged by a set of gossip mongers, Nana Agradaa financially sponsored her wedding with Angel Asiamah.

According to these mongers, Nana Agradaa was the one who forced Angel Asaimah to marry her after sleeping with him multiple times.

However, Nana Agradaa has emphatically come out to dismiss the reports that have been trending on the internet for the past 72 hours that she’s the one who sponsored her wedding with Angel Asiamah.

According to her, she didn’t spend a dime on her wedding with Angel Asiamah.

In a new clip, Nana Agradaa asserted that the whole wedding was sponsored by Angel Asiamah who’s a professional fashion designer.

Nana Agradaa continued that she’ll never ever financially help a man again because of her former husband Pastor Oduro Koranteng.

Nana Agradaa and Angel Asimah tied the knot in a very simple yet classy manner last Saturday.

Prior to the wedding, Agradaa had openly expressed her affection for Pastor Asiamah, indicating her desire to marry him if circumstances aligned.

Agradaa and her junior pastor have since been going out after she recently disclosed her divorce from her ex-husband Eric Oduro Koranteng.

The news of their wedding sparked various reactions among netizens on social media, with people sharing their opinions on this development.