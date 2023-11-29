‘I’m not yet done with him; case continue’ – Deborah Seyram Adablah says after losing court case

- Advertisement -

Controversial side chick, Deborah Seyram Adablah, who made allegations of sexual harassment among other things in a lawsuit against the former CFO of First Atlantic Bank, has indicated her intention to file an appeal following the dismissal of the case by the court on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 as reported by ghpage.com.

Justice John Bosco Nabarese in his judgement, acknowledged the moral complexities surrounding the relationship between Adablah and the former CFO.

However, he asserted that there was insufficient legal basis for Ms. Adablah’s lawsuit.

This decision came in response to a plea from the ex-CFO, requesting the court to dismiss Ms. Adablah’s case.

Deborah Adablah took to her TikTok platform to made her determination to persist in the legal battle known, stating ,

“My lawyer will apply for the ruling and apply the LAW accordingly – The case is NOT OVER!”

