type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews'I'm not yet done with him; case continue' – Deborah Seyram Adablah...
News

‘I’m not yet done with him; case continue’ – Deborah Seyram Adablah says after losing court case

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Seyram-Deborah
Seyram-Deborah
- Advertisement -

Controversial side chick, Deborah Seyram Adablah, who made allegations of sexual harassment among other things in a lawsuit against the former CFO of First Atlantic Bank, has indicated her intention to file an appeal following the dismissal of the case by the court on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 as reported by ghpage.com.

Justice John Bosco Nabarese in his judgement, acknowledged the moral complexities surrounding the relationship between Adablah and the former CFO.

However, he asserted that there was insufficient legal basis for Ms. Adablah’s lawsuit.

This decision came in response to a plea from the ex-CFO, requesting the court to dismiss Ms. Adablah’s case.

Deborah Adablah took to her TikTok platform to made her determination to persist in the legal battle known, stating ,

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“My lawyer will apply for the ruling and apply the LAW accordingly – The case is NOT OVER!”

Check out her post below

TODAY

Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.9mph
40 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways