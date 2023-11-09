“I’m now using my life savings to buy diapers” – Transgender, Jay Boogie cries out in pain

- Advertisement -

Nigerian transgender, Jay Boogie says he is now spending a large portion of his life money on diapers.

He bemoaned the fact that the surgeon had damaged his life and profession.

Following a wrong procedure that resulted in complications, popular transgender Jay Boogie laments his health and depreciating savings on diapers.

It was reported on ghpage.com some few days ago when the transgender went online to criticise a doctor who conducted a botched operation on him.

It was claimed that the botched surgery left him with health difficulties, and he has been pleading for help.

He discussed the struggle he is currently facing in a recent Instagram live session.

He also expressed regret that, in addition to meeting his own demands, he also had family obligations and costs to pay.