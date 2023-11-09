type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealth“I'm now using my life savings to buy diapers” – Transgender, Jay...
Health

“I’m now using my life savings to buy diapers” – Transgender, Jay Boogie cries out in pain

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Nigerian transgender, Jay Boogie says he is now spending a large portion of his life money on diapers.

He bemoaned the fact that the surgeon had damaged his life and profession.

Following a wrong procedure that resulted in complications, popular transgender Jay Boogie laments his health and depreciating savings on diapers.

It was reported on ghpage.com some few days ago when the transgender went online to criticise a doctor who conducted a botched operation on him.

It was claimed that the botched surgery left him with health difficulties, and he has been pleading for help.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

He discussed the struggle he is currently facing in a recent Instagram live session.

He also expressed regret that, in addition to meeting his own demands, he also had family obligations and costs to pay.

TODAY

Thursday, November 9, 2023
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
4.5mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways