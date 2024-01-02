type here...
“I’m on heat, metw3 abrim”; Wendy Shay shares raunchy baddie message to kickoff 2024 – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Wendy Shay
Multiple award winning Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Wendy Shay is arguably one of the leading leading female stars in Ghana.

Apart from her music and striking looks, Wendy Shat is known for her controversial takes online, especially twitter.

Wendy’s recent post on the X platform has caused a stir, attracting the attention of many netizens and tweeps.

The musician’s post sought to depict her erotic mood as she began her new year but her choice of words didn’t settle well with some of her fans and other netizens.

Wendy Shay’s post was a mix of English and the local dialect, which carries raunchy connotations as she made a reference to her private organs.

