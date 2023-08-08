- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian woman has left many people jaw-dropped following a shocking revelation she made about her deepest secret in a trending vox pop.

The unnamed lady was engaged in a confession test by a popular content creator who promised to give her 50,000 naira (equivalent to GHC745) if she could spill her most “badest” secret of all time.

Enticed by the money, she went ahead to comply with the test, shockingly revealing that she’s one month pregnant for her biological brother and his university roommate.

According to the lady, she had been having an affair with her brother since they were young and their clandestine relationship has gone on for many years.

And now that they are adults who are old enough to know wrong from right they still continue to have intercourse as though they are lovers.

She said she no longer regards her brother as a relative but as a boyfriend who satisfies her sexual needs.

She disclosed that they attend the same school hence, uses that opportunity to visit her brother and spend time with him and her roommate.

Someway somehow, her brother’s roommate joined the sex party and the three of them have been having unprotected sex which has resulted in a pregnancy.

Apparently, both men are responsible for her pregnancy as she cannot actually tell who the father of her unborn child is.

Social media users have reacted variedly to the girl’s remarks as some believe her story while others remain in doubt.

Berry said: This girl might just be saying the truth, cra?y things are happening now

Sir Donald: When is Jesus coming sef

Asia: She’s lying just to get the money

Kalaba Marvelle: How she go get confidence dey talk that kain secret for camera? She dey cap jare

Rayhael: Even if this is true I bet you she won’t be saying it out here so my dear you’re lying