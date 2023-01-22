A young Nigerian girl has gone viral on social media with a shocking revelation she made in one of her videos which has gone rife on the internet.



According to the 23-year-old mother of three who is trending on social media, she has three children from different men.

In a video in which she was shedding tears, the lady said that she will be 24 years old next month which is February but is still doesn’t have any serious man in her life making her feel lonely and insecure.



As of the publication of this article, her clip has garnered over 502k views and many reactions as netizens sent her encouraging words and advice.

Below are some of the comments from netizens gathered under the trending video although some claim she’s lying and only chasing clout.

Gabrielles Ogunfoljin – At 24″ three kids from different men . She should stop crying ,seeks forgiveness and deliverance from bondange of adultery and useless life style .

MK Chikpa – She should have learnt from the first. Well she should find something to do and take care of the kids.

Jaimeni Sookdeo – That’s nothing to cry about, it already happened, u is not the first or the last, looks after your children, they will benefit you later on

Ebi Grace Junior – You thought you were smart and playing guys now see your life, no man will come for a lady who doesn’t have sense, unless Grace located you swear.

