“I’m ready to publicly apologize to Martha Ankomah” – Lilwin begs for forgiveness (VIDEO)

Popular Ghanaian comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win, has said he is ready to apologize to colleague actress Martha Ankomah publicly as he throws in the towel for certain utterances he made against the revered actress.

This plea comes after the multiple award winning actress, Martha Ankomah filed a lawsuit against Lil Win for making disparaging comments about her.

Reacting to the recent developments, Lil Win, in an interview with Oyerepa TV, explained that as entertainers, having disagreements does not mean they are enemies or hate each other.

Thus according to him, he is ready to publicly apologize to Martha Ankomah should the need be.

