Sports

“I’m responsible for Black Stars’ bad performance at the AFCON” – Dede Ayew confesses (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Outgoing Black Stars captain, Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew has in a self recorded video offered an apology to Ghanaians for the abysmal performance of the team at the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

According to him, he takes full responsibility for how badly the team performed at the tournament.

He said;

As the captain of the squad, I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch for the playing body,”.

In Football, these are things that happen. These are things that make you stronger. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger individually and collectively.

The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country’s wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.

Check out the video below

