“I’m rich but as soon as you propose to me, i become broke so you take care of me” – Lady tells men – VIDEO

Controversial social media commentator, Saida has sparked an uproar on social media when she sat with a podcast crew and claimed she is only broke when she is in a relationship.

Speaking on Pulse Hot Takes, she said;

“I’m a single girl now. I can buy myself wigs, change my phone, do stuff but as long as, when a man come and say I want to date you, I want to be in a relationship with you, I’m broke, do everything.”

This did not sit down properly with her co male panelist who outrightly disagreed citing that it makes no sense to be broke as soon as you’re in a relationship.

Checkout the video below