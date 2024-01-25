I’m single not searching – Funny Face’s baby mama reveals (Video)

- Advertisement -

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mam of comic actor, Funjy Face has been in the spotlight since her controversial interview with with popular vlogger and content creator Zionfelix, where she shared insights into her life as a single parent, shedding light on her efforts to provide for her children amid the challenges.

The mother of four discussed her journey as a single mother and revealed that she works hard to take care of her kids.

In the interview, the budding actress stated emphatically that she has moved on with her life and is no longer dependent on Funny Face for any sort of support.

Vanessa Nicole also disclosed that she’s now single and not ready to any kind of relationship because it’s stressful citing the work she does.

