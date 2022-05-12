type here...
“I’m sleeping with your papa” – Lady brags (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Society has finally sunk to its lowest low and it’s not funny at all. How can you share a video of yourself about to sleep with a friend’s father and brag about it?

Well, this is the 21st century and anything & nothing is possible. A Nigerian slay queen has presented herself to be mercilessly trolled after sharing a video of herself in the hotel room with a supposed friend’s dad.

As boasted by the lady, she’s the best sidechick in the world and she’s more than delighted to hold that position.

In the video, she continued that she won’t waste her time on a single guy while there are enough sugar daddies around to spend heavily on her.

She also issued out a strong warning to her friends that they should be wary about how she will be sleeping with their fathers one after the other.

Thos same lady will cry her eyes out on the internet over the non-existence of good men after clocking 30 years.

Forgetting that she gave the best of her years to sugar daddies and no man will settle crumbs.

