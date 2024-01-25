type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSports"I'm sorry for disappointing you but I will be back stronger" -...
Sports

“I’m sorry for disappointing you but I will be back stronger” – Dede Ayew assures Ghanaians

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Dede Ayew speaks for the first time after penalty miss against Uruguay
- Advertisement -

After an abysmal performance at the ongoing AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, Former captain, Dede Ayew has rendered an unqualified apology on behalf of the team for disappointing Ghanaians.

In a Tweet, Dede wrote;

On behalf of my teammates, I want to sincerely apologize to the people of Ghana. 

We are sorry for not performing well. All we have ever wanted is to serve our country with our gifts. We will surely come back better. 

Once again, I am truly sorry for my actions and the consequences they brought. I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me and give me another chance to prove myself as a dedicated and responsible teammate.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Thank you for your understanding and consideration.” 

Ghana was knocked out of the tournament on with just two points in Group B as they drew with Egypt and Mozambique after losing their opening game against Cape Verde.

TODAY

Thursday, January 25, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
87 ° F
87 °
87 °
62 %
3.3mph
25 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more