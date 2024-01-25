“I’m sorry for disappointing you but I will be back stronger” – Dede Ayew assures Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

After an abysmal performance at the ongoing AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, Former captain, Dede Ayew has rendered an unqualified apology on behalf of the team for disappointing Ghanaians.

In a Tweet, Dede wrote;

“On behalf of my teammates, I want to sincerely apologize to the people of Ghana.

We are sorry for not performing well. All we have ever wanted is to serve our country with our gifts. We will surely come back better.

Once again, I am truly sorry for my actions and the consequences they brought. I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me and give me another chance to prove myself as a dedicated and responsible teammate.

Thank you for your understanding and consideration.”

Ghana was knocked out of the tournament on with just two points in Group B as they drew with Egypt and Mozambique after losing their opening game against Cape Verde.