Ghanaians have received an apology from Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for the recent hardships they have experienced.

He thinks it is regrettable that the people are bearing the weight of the continuing economic unrest.

When the Ad-hoc Committee heard the resolution of censure against him, he remarked this when he came before them.

On Friday, the Minister appeared in the “witness box” to address the arguments made by the Minority to remove him from office.

Ken Ofori-Atta told the Committee: “Let me use this opportunity to say to the Ghanaian people what I believe, with courage, every Finance Minister around the world may wish to say to their people now. I am truly sorry.”