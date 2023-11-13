- Advertisement -

US musician of Nigerian descent Jidenna real name Jidenna Theodore Mobisson has apologized to all the ladies he has had an affair with for wasting their time and treating them badly.

Speaking on a podcast, the Classic Man hitmaker revealed that he sincerely regrets depriving some of them of the opportunity to become parents.

He apologized for his previous behaviour of exploiting and dumping people, and he promised that if given the chance to start over, he would not repeat those activities.

He said: “I robbed some women of their baby-making years, dragging them along. They built me up.”

“Look at me now! And look at them! If you were creative, I folded you into my artwork. If you were in my artwork, I would give you a job. I gave you a job, I mastered your life. I gave you a house and food. Everything you needed, I protected and provided for you. I did what men are ‘supposed’ to do.”

He continued: “I remember different quotes I said. Just really manipulative things like, ‘No one is gonna love you the way I do.’ Oh my god! I’m ashamed of it! and that’s what makes me angry when I see my brothers do that. We can’t do that to the women who have done so much for us to even exist. And I saw myself for the first time — all the things I’m saying now? Woo, horror.

“Bit by bit I stripped myself of my former self and I swore that the next relationship that I would get in, I would work as hard at love as I have worked in my career,” he concluded.