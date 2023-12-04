“I’m still single at 34 because men don’t have sense” – Moët Abebe

- Advertisement -

Moet Abebe, the Nigerian media personality, has opened up on why she is still single at 34 and men are not happy.

During a recent episode of her Bahd and Boujee Podcast, Etim Effiong, the guest on the show, asked Abebe why she is still single.

“I knew Moet when I was single and that was six years ago. Why is she still single?” Effiong asked.

In response, Abebe said she is single because “most men do not have sense. She added that men are too indecisive and they make her confused.

“You already know my reservations. I am tired of saying this every episode,” she started.

“Your gender just needs to do more. My issue with men is that they do not have sense. How about men stop dipping their fingers in so many pots?

“Because you are making me confused. That means I equally have options. I am choosing to be single but even if I wanted to be in a relationship, the options are not so great.”

In October, Abebe said she cannot date men who live on the mainland in Lagos. She argued that they would have too many excuses to be available for her.

In 2021, Abebe stated her disinterest in marriage, dubbing it a “fraud”.