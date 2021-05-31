I’m the king of Afro Dancehall – Mr Eazi

- Advertisement -

Nigerian musician Mr Eazi real name Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade has announced on social media that he is now the king of Afro-Dancehall.

The battle for supremacy on who is the king in the music industry has been ongoing for sometime now with a lot of artistes claiming to be on top.

Mr. Eazi has dropped a new joint which is an Afro-beat song and believes that song has now changed his status and position in the industry.

In a post sighted he announced that he is the new king in the genre.

He called our Shatta Wale saying he has given him 24hours to challenge his claim or forever remain silent.

His post reads: “Yo @shattawalenima I am now the King of Afro Dancehall you have 24hrs to reply!! #sekkleandbop”

See screenshot of the post below: