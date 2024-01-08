- Advertisement -

After months of looking for the man behind the mask for the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar and Cheddar has finally confirmed he is the one.

He made this known during a conference yesterday 7th January 2024 with some top African speakers.

When the 43-year-old made the revelation, prominent African political figures were by his side, including Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao of Zimbabwe, PLO Lumumba of Kenya, and Peter Obi of Nigeria.

The group had travelled to the city to give a speech at “The Convention,” a free public lecture that he had organized under the New Africa Foundation umbrella.

The Presidency confirmed that the event was cancelled at the last minute due to an unanticipated event that was supposed to take place at the widely publicized location of Black Star Square in Accra.

He said: “I am nothing to be scared of. I came to you as your salvation. I don’t invest in myself alone. I am investing in you,” he said of his plans for Ghana and Africa.

“We need to educate. We need to uplift our children. We need to voice out to them. You are about to find out about this man in the mask because I never spoke a word, you were looking for me.”

“I didn’t tell you whether I am into politics, whether I am an evangelist, whether I am a conventionist or a revolutionist. After this day, you will have to wait for me to share my policies and my visions with you,” he stressed.

“And if I’m the reason why the country or the government is not happy about these great voices coming to educate not only Ghana, but also Africa, then I take this moment to sacrifice myself, to unveil myself, because I have much respect for these great leaders beside me.

“I would have taken my own time to tell you that I am. But for this very moment, I am sacrificing myself to let you know that I’m that man.

“But I’m that man with a good purpose, with a great vision. I have a plan, and I have a vision for this nation. And not only for this nation, I have it for Africa too.

“But I know Africa is the next biggest thing because out of all the continents that have been developed in this world, there is only one continent that is not developed and I am sent to do that,” he added.

