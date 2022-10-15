- Advertisement -

African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has bragged that he’s the only artist in Ghana with 7 houses during an interview with Giovanni Clabe on TV3’s Showbiz 360.

According to the SM boss, although many Ghanaians don’t take him seriously but he has made a fortune out of his music career.

He continued that he has 7 houses scattered all over the country but most of his colleagues rent apartments and that’s what makes him a giant amongst them.

Just about a month ago, he unveiled his new mansion which he calls the ‘GLASS HAUS’ in Accra.

Reports suggest that Shatta’s new mansion costs a whopping $450,000 which is equivalent to GHC4,666,176.00 more than 46 billion old Ghana cedis.

In the course of the same interview, Shatta Wale revealed how much he charges to perform at a show or music festival.

Shatta Wale disclosed that he is the only artist in Ghana who charges $1000,000 for a show.

According to him, he understands the business of making money out of music and thus has capitalized by charging higher than what his peers and competitors charge.

“I am the first artist in Ghana to charge $100,000 for a show,” he told Giovanni Caleb on TV3 when he was pushed to talk about how much he makes.

Shatta Wale also added that sometimes he takes money for shows and never shows up due to a breach of contractual agreements.