“I’m the Shatta Wale of Nigeria, bloggers are cashing out because of me” – Yul Edochie

- Advertisement -

Controversial Nigerian actor, Edochie, has stated that he is the reason why a lot of people have turned into bloggers and cashing out just like the case of Shatta Wale in Ghana.

Yul Edochie made this daring remark on his social media page adding that he is the most talked about man in Nigeria.

The father of five further stated that he had made many people wealthy by capitalizing on rumors about him.

He wrote;

MOST TALKED ABOUT MAN IN NIGERIA.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Undisputed.

I have turned so many people into bloggers on Facebook and YouTube & they’re all cashing out.

Every family is discussing Yul Edochie, everywhere you go, everybody is discussing me.

Some people on social media, when they talk about themselves get 10 comments, when they talk about Yul Edochie they get thousands of comments.

They come up with all sorts of stories about me cos I bring traffic to their pages. They just can’t stop talking about me. Say hello to the King. Isi Mmili Ji Ofor.

It’s called GRACE. GOD’S GRACE.Thank you, Lord. Thank you to my fans. Na we dey here.”