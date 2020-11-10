- Advertisement -

Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has stated that no political party in the country can ever pay him to endorse their Presidential candidate.

Sarkodie and Samini last week pulled a big surprise on Ghanaians and their fans after they released an endorsement song for the current President Nana Addo to be given 4 more years to do more.

When social media started bashing them, Sarkodie came out to deny that his song titled ‘Happy Day’ was not an endorsement to Nana Addo or the NPP but rather a song for people to enjoy with.

Well, their friend Shatta Wale who also made some huge money from the NDC in 2016 prior to the election during a recent interview has stated that he is not ready to a campaign song for any party.

According to him, the point he has gotten to now in his life, he wouldn’t want to engage in anything political.

The ‘Mellisa’ hitmaker continued that, if any political party wants his services, then they must be ready to meet his terms and conditions.

Shatta Wale without mincing words made it clear that as it stands now, he is too expensive for the political parties to meet his price tag for a campaign song.

“If they want to convince me to do it, they have to come to my terms… Political parties are not my type of thing…I so expensive for a political party; they can’t pay me….if they want to approach me; it’s going to be a very difficult thing. If they want to convince me to do it they have to come to my terms but it’s not my thing,” Shatta Wale said.