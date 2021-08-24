- Advertisement -

Amerado has finally apologized to Swedru based musician Patapaa for dragging him into the muds amid his beef with rapper Obibini.

Amerado weeks ago was in the news following his beef with Zylofon Music signee, Obibini.

This beef started after Amerado jabbed Obibini in his freestyle rap on Tim Westwood’s show in the UK.

He later dared Obibini to enter the studio and respond to his jab if he feels disrespected.

The Zylofon Music signee then dropped the first diss song dubbed ‘Deceased’ and Amerado replied with ‘The Thone’.

Obibini then came back with a second diss song titled ‘Carcass’, where he really threw jabs at Amerado.

In his reply titled “The throne” Amerado likened Obibini to Patapaa saying ‘For the hype, wo b3 twa mu s3 Patapaa nnwom’.

This line didn’t go down well with Patapaa who took to micro-blogging site Twitter to issue a warning to Amerado.

He posted: “Somebody tell @Amerado_Burner to stay in his lane and focus on climbing his own ladder cos it will take him more than a decade to get a hit song like my #OneCorner… That was a weak punch and not a diss… You suffer saa get some small hype aaa you dey come fool… Ghana we dey !”

Derrick Sarfo Kantanka popularly known as Amerado in an interview with Halifax on Peace FM asked the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker to forgive him if he felt offended by his words.

According to him, he did not mean to disrespect Patapaa rather was simply a lyricism and there was no pun aimed. He added it was a beef and he didn’t get enough time to check my lyrics.

“Big shouts to Patapaa, I don’t have any bitter blood towards him. If I said something he didn’t like, I’m very sorry. It’s merely lyricism and there was no pun intended.

I will never wake up one day and decide to disrespect my big brother and maybe at that time I got into my feelings and got out of control. Because it was a beef I didn’t get enough time to check my lyrics,” Amerado said.