Imam allegedly sets his wife’s house on fire for refusing to participate in late-night prayer

Ahmed Ojo, an Islamic cleric, allegedly set fire to his wife’s house in the Egbe Odo area of Isua Ijesa in Ekiti State after she refused to join him in observing a late-night prayer.

Bosede Afolabi, his wife, revealed in an exclusive interview with Punch on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, that this incident occurred on April 27.

When her husband returned home and asked her to join him in prayer around 11 pm, she declined due to exhaustion from work.

Afolabi explained that her refusal angered her husband, leading to a confrontation that prompted her to seek help from neighbors to calm him down.

Despite her efforts to explain her fatigue, her husband’s agitation escalated to the point where she felt unsafe and left to stay at a neighbor’s house.

Later that night, a neighbor alerted them that their house was on fire, allegedly set by her husband. By the time they reached the scene, the fire had consumed the entire building. Her husband was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Afolabi mentioned remarrying Ojo after her first husband’s passing and described accommodating him since their marriage.

When asked about previous conflicts, she attributed his actions to alcohol influence, noting his occasional drunkenness but no major disputes before this incident.

The aftermath left her devastated due to significant losses. She appealed for support from Nigerians.

The State Police Command’s spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect is under investigation at the state’s CID.