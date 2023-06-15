Immigration officer saves schoolgirl from attempted kidnap in broad daylight [VIDEO]

- Advertisement -

A vigilant off-duty Immigration Officer stationed at the Kasoa Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) successfully prevented a potential kidnapping incident involving a young female student.

According to a report by Graphic, Assistant Immigration Control Officer (AICO II) Emmanuel Ofosu Acheampong, acting on his instincts, noticed a concerning scene while travelling on public transport (Trotro) along the Nsawam–Amasaman highway, from Nsawam to Dome.

Acheampong observed a young schoolgirl repeatedly attempting to enter a parked Camry car with the registration number GR 3668-16. Eventually, the girl managed to get into the car, which quickly sped away.

Feeling suspicious, AICO II Acheampong instructed the Trotro driver to pursue the Camry vehicle. As construction works caused the Camry to slow down, Acheampong disembarked and instructed the driver of the Camry to pull over.

During interrogation, the driver of the Camry and his accomplice claimed that the girl was the driver’s niece, a statement the girl vehemently denied.

According to the girl, a student at St. Stephens Senior High School in Akwatia, the man obtained her contact information from a friend who had posted her picture on WhatsApp status. She recounted receiving a call from the man, who instructed her to meet him in Amasaman during her midterm break.

A search of the Camry car conducted by the Immigration Officer revealed a pump-action gun with twenty rounds of ammunition and a machete.

While the Immigration Officer was questioning the Camry driver, one of the suspects managed to slip away from the crowd and escape.

With the assistance of two members of the public, the Immigration Officer safely escorted the remaining suspect and the female student to the Amasaman Police Station for further investigation into the alleged kidnapping.

The prompt actions of Assistant Immigration Control Officer Emmanuel Ofosu Acheampong has been commended by some social media users who say his instincts and intervention may have potentially averted a dangerous situation and ensured the safety of the young schoolgirl.

The case will now be thoroughly examined by the Police to uncover any additional details and determine the appropriate legal actions to be taken.