Impregnating a slayqueen: Deep secret behind Fella and Medikal’s divorce uncovered

Ghanaian rapper who performs under the stage name Medikal has confirmed through a tweet on X formerly Twitter that he’s no longer married to Fella Makafui.

Ghanaian actress and serial entrepreneur Fella Makafui and her rapper husband Medikal tied the knot three years ago on March 7, 2020.

Ever since their controversial marriage, the celebrity couple have always been in the news for an alleged divorce.

As confirmed by Medikal in a tweet that has since gone viral, they are no longer married but co-parenting.

However, recall that before this information from Medikal, the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker had been accused of impregnating a slayqueen.

Weeks ago, IG blogger, West African Celebs, alleged that Medikal had impregnated a slayqueen and she’s threatening to make their affair and pregnancy public.

As alleged by the Instagram ghost blogger, the impregnated lady has reportedly contacted Fella Makafui about the baby she’s carrying for her hubby.

Meanwhile, before this reportage, Medikal and Fella had both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Fella Makafui is yet to officially comment on Medikal’s claims that they are no longer together