Inaki Williams opens multi-million dollar Hotel in Ghana

Spanish-based Ghanaian footballer, Inaki William is investing in his career and future which is the right move to avoid future dependence on family and friends.

The Athletic Bilbao Striker has built a huge hotel situated at Akyem in the eastern region of Ghana and reports indicate the project is worth millions of dollars.

The striker who is currently at the Black Stars camp preparing for the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast had a short ceremony organised to inaugurate the hotel, with members of his family and traditional and religious leaders attending the event.

The hotel named “San Mames Hotel” is coined from the Estadio San Mames, which is the home ground of Athletic Bilbao in Spain, where he plays his club football.