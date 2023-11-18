Inaki Williams speaks Twi after his first goal for the Blackstars (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams was the saviour of the Ghana National Team the Blackstars, in their World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar.

His last-minute header saw the West African country triumph over the Madagascar National Team.

Inaki Williams’s only goal in the game came at a time when the whole country had given up on the Blackstars to win the game after 90 minutes of football.

Surprisingly, this is Inaki’s first goal since switching nationality to play for the Blackstars a few months ago.

A video of the footballer has gone viral on social media where he was heard speaking speaking Twi one of the local dialects in Ghana shortly after the match came to an end.

Inaki was heard shouting ‘aba’ to signify that his goal-scoring drought for the Blackstars had ended and his goal-scoring powers were in.

Watch the video below: