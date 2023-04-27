Ini Edo exposed for allegedly sleeping with Empress Njamah’s ex-lover, Josh Wade

- Advertisement -

Nollywood star Ini Edo has been accused and exposed for having a clandestine affair with Josh Wade, the ex-lover of Empress Njamah.

The mother of one disproved the rumours on Instagram Live and called them false.

She claimed that the man had gotten in touch with her pretending to be a movie producer looking to cast her in a movie.

She claimed he had started attempting to woo her while they were on the phone, but she had rejected his approaches.

She stated that the man had her passport images on his phone since he had promised to organize their flight to South Africa so that they could meet.

She said:

Read Also: Ini Edo goes mad as she faces accusations of dating a married man

“Just turning on my phone and I am been bombarded with lots of accusations. I don’t know how to do this but I have to do it cause I feel like, lots of times people throw things at me and I let it slide and people feel like it’s okay to keep doing it.

I don’t know why people are dragging me into the web of lies.

If I have to talk about this I have to be truthful.

Someone texted me with a foreign number sometime last year, August/September/November, someone called me and said he wanted to work with me and when I asked how he got my number he said a colleague gave it to him.

I feel like people should leave me alone, I have my stuff going on, I am just trying to be me and leave a decent life and do what’s right for me, my family, and my career.

Everyone should just leave me alone, enough with all these lies. It is easy to pick on Ini’s name and just talk shit and I just keep quiet, enough is enough. You guys have done this to me for the longest and I have kept quiet for the longest”.

Watch The Video Below…