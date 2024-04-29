“Landlord de ka” – InkBoy calls out Sarkodie for owing him royalties over ‘One Million Cedis’ song

Nigerian artist Inkboy has reiterated his demand for Sarkodie to compensate him for his work on the song ‘One Million Cedis.’

Despite contributing to making the song a huge success, Inkboy claims he has not been paid by Sarkodie even years after its release.

Reportedly, Sarkodie declined to pay him, arguing that the exposure of collaborating with him would be beneficial enough.

However, as time has passed, Inkboy feels that this exposure has not translated into tangible benefits for him, prompting him to insist on receiving payment for his contribution.

Somewhere last year, Nigerian singer Inkboy was not pleased to miss out on appearing in Sarkodie’s video for their collaboration ‘One Million Cedis’.

Sarkodie originally featured Ink Boy on the track for his 2022 ‘Jamz’ album.

In some posts on Twitter, the musician said he had begged the Ghanaian rapper numerous times but his pleas went unheeded.

Ink Boy stated that until he was tagged in some posts on Monday, March 13, he had no idea the video for the track had been released.