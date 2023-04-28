Empress Nana Ama McBrown‘s exit from UTV has stoked a massive controversy that has never been witnessed in the history of the media space in Ghana.

Each day that passes by comes with its own matter of concern that puts the actress and her former employers in a bad light.

It has emerged that McBrown’s cooking show which airs on UTV every Sunday has been taken off following her dramatic move from the station to Onua TV.

We’ve also gathered that McBrown who was once upon a time treated like a princess by Fadda Dickson and Dr Osei Kwame Despite has fallen out with her former bosses.

Fadda-Dickson-and-Nana-Ama-Mcbrown

This has compelled them to cut ties with her, including ignoring her phone calls.

McBrown addressed the issue in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day Friday, April 28, 2023, where she confirmed there’s currently a problem with the airing of her show on UTV.

According to the screen goddess, ‘Mcbrown’s Kitchen’ is her own production hence she pays UTV for it to be aired. She claimed to have contacted the management as to why they no longer televised her show but she’s yet to receive a reply from them.

Watch McBrown’s response to why her show is no more aired on UTV

Some grapevine sources with more information on the trending issues have disclosed that McBrown never had any contract with UTV concerning her cooking show.

In fact, McBrown has reportedly never paid for airtime with her own money due to the advertisement on her show. It’s from the money sponsors pay for adverts that they split into halves, which is deemed a win for both parties.

Additionally, we have gathered that UTV stopped airing McBrown’s Kitchen because they had run out of episodes and did not want to repeat old ones.

READ THE FULL GIST BELOW