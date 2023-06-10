Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

It has now emerged that Inspector Twumasi who is currently behind bars for killing Maa Adwoa joined the Ghana Police Service under a fake name.

According to new information coming up, his real name is Samuel Darko and adopted the name Ahmed Twumasi so he could enlist in the Police Academy.

A source who seems to know more about the Inspector revealed that the certificate he used to enlist in the police service was fake adding that the real owner of the certificate is residing outside the country.

Shedding more light on the Police Inspector, the source disclosed that he hails from Kwahu and the name given to him at birth was Samuel Darko but since he had no certificate and wanted to enlist he somehow managed to get a fake certificate which he used to apply.

Inspector Twumasi is on remand for shooting and killing his girlfriend at gunpoint after a relationship misunderstanding at Asafo in Kumasi.